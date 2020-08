Grimm was removed from Wednesday's game against the Twins with an apparent injury to his right index finger, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Grimm had an awful outing, giving up four runs on three hits and three walks while recording only two outs on 38 pitches before exiting the contest with what appeared to be a blister issue. The veteran right-hander will be unavailable for a couple days due to the pitch count, regardless of the severity of the injury.