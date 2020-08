Smoak went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Thursday's loss to Chicago.

Smoak broke up Yu Darvish's no-hit bid with a solo homer to right field in the seventh inning, then knocked in Milwaukee's other run with a run-scoring double in the ninth. The long ball was his first since July 25 and second overall on the season. Smoak has been showing signs of emerging from his recent slump, notching three multi-hit performances in his last four games and going 7-for-17 in that stretch.