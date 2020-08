Smoak went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBI in Sunday's victory over the Reds.

Smoak picked up just one total hit over the last seven games he appeared in, but he notched a season-high three base knocks Sunday and recorded multiple RBI in a game for the first time as a Brewer. The switch-hitting Smoak owns a .614 OPS in 36 PA against right-handers to date, but just a .258 OPS over 12 PA against southpaws.