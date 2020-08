Smoak went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, double, run scored and three RBI in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

Smoak got the Brewers on the board with a run-scoring double in the fourth. He went on to give Milwaukee a 4-2 lead when he took Geoff Hartlieb deep for a two-run homer in the sixth. Smoak now has four long balls and 12 RBI on the campaign.