site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-justin-smoak-not-starting-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Justin Smoak: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smoak is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Smoak went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the first game of the twin bill. He will get at the least the start of Game 2 off, with Jedd Gyorko sliding to first base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read