Smoak went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Monday's 4-2 win over the Reds.

Smoak got the Brewers out to a 1-0 lead in the first with a single that drove in Christian Yelich. He later extended Milwaukee's lead with a two-run homer in the third. After getting off to a slow start to start the campaign, the switch-hitter is showing signs of getting on the right track, belting a pair of homers among four hits in the last two games.