Brewers' Justin Smoak: Reaches three times Sunday
Smoak singled, walked twice, and scored two runs over three at-bats in Sunday's spring game.
Smoak has not yet tallied an extra-base hit, but he has reached base five times over 12 plate appearances in his first spring with his new club. Smoak is coming off a down season, but he is on track to see plenty of action at first base for the Brewers. Exactly how the starts are divided between him and Ryan Braun, though, remains to be seen.
