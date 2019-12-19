Play

Brewers' Justin Smoak: Signs with Brewers

Smoak signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Brewers on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Smoak had a decrease in production last season, as he hit just .208/.342/.406 with 22 home runs and 61 RBI, good for only a 101 wRC+. Despite his downturn in 2019, the 33-year-old has been reliable offensively in the past. If he can regain production, he could take over as the Brewers' primary first baseman next season even with Ryan Braun and newly-acquired Ryon Healy available as other options.

