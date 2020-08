Smoak is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

The return of Ryan Braun (finger) from the injured list will likely have an effect on Smoak's playing time, though in this case, it will be Jedd Gyorko starting at first base, with Braun serving as the designated hitter. Smoak's .483 OPS through 52 plate appearances hardly makes a great case for him having an everyday role.