Topa (elbow) was transferred to Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday to continue his rehab assignment, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

A right elbow flexor strain has sidelined the 30-year-old since the end of spring training. Topa appeared in two games while rehabbing at the Arizona Complex League, striking out five and walking none in two scoreless frames. The righty will likely require at least a couple appearances at Double-A before progressing to Triple-A Nashville and ultimately rejoining the Brewers, suggesting an activation near the end of July or in early August.