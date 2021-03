Topa threw his second scoreless inning of the spring in Wednesday's exhibition matchup with the Padres.

Topa has all of six big-league appearances under his belt, but he threw the ball well last year in his rookie season, and the Brewers believe he could be a key part of their bullpen in 2021. Topa stands 6-4 and averaged 97.5 MPH with his heater last year, so it's not hard to see why.