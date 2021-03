Topa was diagnosed with a flexor tendon strain Monday and is expected to miss at least the first half of the season, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's a discouraging diagnosis for the righty, who struck out 12 of the 30 batters he faced while walking none as a 29-year-old rookie last season. He's being sent for a second opinion, at which point his timeline should become clearer.