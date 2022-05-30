Topa (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Topa has been on the injured list since the start of the regular season, but he progressed to facing live hitters in mid-May. The right-hander will likely require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the major-league club, and he'll be sidelined for at least another week after moving to the 60-day IL.
