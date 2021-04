The Brewers transferred Topa (elbow) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

Milwaukee was already preparing for Topa to remain sidelined for the first half of the season while he recovers from a right elbow flexor strain, so the move to the 60-day IL won't have any bearing on his timeline. Instead, the transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Brad Boxberger, whose contract was selected from the alternate site in a corresponding move.