Brewers' Justin Topa: Signs minor league contract

Topa signed a minor league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday.

Topa recorded a 3.38 ERA with a 41:10 K:BB over 40 innings pitched between the High-A and Double-A levels in 2019, and should serve as organizational depth for the Brewers next season. The 28-year-old carries a career 4.84 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over four total seasons in the minors.

