Topa (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rookie-level ACL Brewers Blue on Tuesday.
Topa has missed the entire regular season after suffering a flexor strain during spring training. He advanced to throwing bullpens in late June and will now participate in his first game action of the season. Given his lengthy absence, the right-hander will likely need multiple weeks in the minors to get ramped up, but he will certainly be a candidate to join the Brewers' bullpen in late July or early August, assuming he doesn't face any setbacks. Topa impressed during his brief time with the Brewers in 2020, posting a 2.35 ERA and 12:1 K:BB across 7.2 innings.