Topa (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Topa is returning from September elbow surgery, and Tuesday was his first time facing live batters since undergoing the procedure. The 31-year-old is building up at the Brewers' spring training facility in Arizona, and he should move to a minor-league affiliate for a rehab assignment in the next couple weeks.
