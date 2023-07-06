Wilson (elbow) had his rehab assignment transferred Thursday to Triple-A Nashville, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wilson is now just one step away from returning to the Brewers' bullpen after a three-appearance stint in the Arizona Complex League, during which he struck out six of the 11 batters he faced. The veteran southpaw is more than 13 months removed from Tommy John surgery and could be deemed ready for major-league action shortly after the All-Star break.