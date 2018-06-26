Brewers' Keon Broxton: Called up by Brewers
Broxton was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
Broxton was added to the roster in place of Lorenzo Cain (groin), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Broxton hit 20 home runs and stole 21 bases over 143 games with the Brewers in 2017, but this will be his first stint with the big club this year. He and Christian Yelich figure to share the center-field duties for the Brewers in some fashion until Cain is ready to return, which could be as soon as July 4.
