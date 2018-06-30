Broxton homered twice, scored three runs and drove in four runs in a 3-for-4 game Friday against the Reds.

Broxton is making the most of his time in the lineup with the Brewers outfield facing injuries to Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain. Ryan Braun was also forced to leave Friday with a back injury, so Broxton may be able to work his way into regular at-bats even after Cain and Yelich return. If he can turn this explosive game into a hot streak, he may make it hard for the Brewers to take him out of the lineup.