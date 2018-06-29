Brewers' Keon Broxton: Fills in for injured Yelich
Broxton went 1-for-3 and scored a run after replacing an injured Christian Yelich (back) in Thursday's victory over the Reds.
Yelich took a first-inning at-bat and left the game prior to the bottom of the frame, so Broxton saw action in all nine innings with the Brewers for the first time this season. He will remain a bit player if Yelich's injury does not land him on the disabled list, but if it does, Broxton would likely see most of the starts in center field until Lorenzo Cain (groin) returns.
