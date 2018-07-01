Brewers' Keon Broxton: Gets third straight start
Broxton will start in center field and bat seventh Sunday against the Reds.
Broxton is in the lineup for the third straight game with the top two center fielders on the roster, Lorenzo Cain (groin) and Christian Yelich (back) both battling injuries. Yelich is considered day-to-day and could be bound for the disabled list if he fails to show improvement during a workout Sunday, though Cain looks in line to return from the DL when first eligible Wednesday. It's thus expected that Broxton's run of regular action will soon come to an end, but the 28-year-old could make for an appealing short-term pickup in deeper leagues thanks to his toolsy skill set. He already came up big in Friday's game against Cincinnati, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs and a stolen base.
