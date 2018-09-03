Broxton went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 9-4 win over Washington.

Broxton handed the Brewers a one-run lead in the fifth inning after clubbing his third homer of the season. He was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday when rosters expanded, and he figures to serve as an extra bat off the bench during the final month of the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories