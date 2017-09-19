Play

Broxton is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Broxton will head to the bench for a second straight game as Brett Phillips draws another start in his place in center field. The 27-year-old has struggled at the plate, slashing .214/.298/.381 in 126 second-half at-bats, so Phillips could continue to push him for at-bats down the stretch.

