Broxton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI during Monday's loss to Minnesota.

This was Broxton's first homer through seven games since being recalled from the minors, and he's now 6-for-22 with three-extra base hits during that stretch. The youngster owns an admirable power-speed combo and has 15 round trippers and 19 stolen bases for the campaign. However, he's been extremely inconsistent, so it wouldn't be shocking if more production peaks and valleys were ahead.