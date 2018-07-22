Brewers' Keon Broxton: Manning leadoff spot
Broxton will start in right field and lead off Sunday against the Dodgers.
Broxton saw his playing time tail off toward the end of the first half after Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain returned from injuries, but Eric Thames' hamstring injury has opened at-bats back up for Broxton in right field. After recording a triple, two walks and two RBI through the first two games of the series, Broxton will move up to the table-setting role in the finale. It's likely Broxton will settle back near the bottom of the lineup once first baseman Jesus Aguilar (hamstring), who is resting Sunday, is cleared to return to the starting nine.
