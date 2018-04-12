Broxton is 9-for-23 (.391) with three home runs and four RBI through six games with Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Broxton's fast start with Colorado Springs does not come as much of a surprise, given that he now owns a .308/.390/.586 slash line over 60 career games with the team. He is doing all he can to earn a trip back to the big leagues, but he did not get the call with both Christian Yelich (oblique) and Lorenzo Cain (quad) and both players are now nearing a return, so it looks like he will have to continue biding his time in Colorado for the time being.