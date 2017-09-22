Play

Broxton is out of the lineup Friday against Chicago.

Broxton retreats to the bench yet again while Brett Phillips earns another start in center. With right-handers on the mound, it seems as though Broxton will always give way to Phillips in the starting lineup, and there is another one in Kyle Hendricks on tap for Saturday's affair.

