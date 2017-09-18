Brewers' Keon Broxton: Not in lineup Monday
Broxton is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Broxton will take a seat for the third time in five games as Brett Phillips draws another start over him in center field. His glove should keep him in the lineup semi-regularly down the stretch, but given his struggles at the plate (.213/.299/.385 line in 122 second-half at-bats), it wouldn't be surprising to see Phillips continue to push Broxton for at-bats.
