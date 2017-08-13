Brewers' Keon Broxton: Not in Sunday's lineup
Broxton is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Broxton has just three hits in his past 16 at-bats and will receive the afternoon off as the Brewers close out their three-game set against Sal Romano and the Reds. Hernan Perez will draw the start in center field and bat eighth.
