Broxton is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Broxton has just three hits in his past 16 at-bats and will receive the afternoon off as the Brewers close out their three-game set against Sal Romano and the Reds. Hernan Perez will draw the start in center field and bat eighth.

