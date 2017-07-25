Broxton went 3-for-3 with two walks in his first minor-league game since being demoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.

An ugly 3-for-50 (.060) slump at the big-league level earned Broxton a trip to the minors, but he immediately started getting back on track at the plate in his first Triple-A contest. The Brewers are hopeful the minor-league stint produces the same results as last year: Broxton went back and forth between the majors and Triple-A level several times, but posted a .937 OPS over 46 games for the Brewers after being called up for the final time July 25.