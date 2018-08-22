Broxton was sent down to Low-A Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Broxton is about to become a father, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, so the Brewers opted to send the outfielder to Wisconsin instead of shipping him back to Triple-A Colorado Springs to keep him nearby. Broxton had spent the last week with the team, going 2-for-7 with a triple while typically serving as a defensive replacement. Matt Albers (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day DL in a corresponding move.

