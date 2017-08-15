Broxton is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Pirates.

He will sit in favor of Jonathan Villar, who is making his first career start in center field while leading off. Broxton is hitting .231/.333/.436 with two home runs, two steals and a 35.6 percent strikeout rate in 13 games since rejoining the big-league club, so if Villar stays hot, he could continue to cut into Broxton's playing time.