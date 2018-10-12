Brewers' Keon Broxton: Removed from active roster
Broxton was left off the Brewers' 25-man roster ahead of the NLCS against the Dodgers.
In his place, Xavier Cedeno was added to the roster as a left-handed relief option. With a lengthier series in store for Milwaukee, it shouldn't come as any surprise that the club elected to add another pitcher while leaving off Broxton, who is primarily utilized as a defensive replacement.
