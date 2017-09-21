Play

Broxton is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

Broxton will take a seat for the fourth time in five games as Brett Phillips draws another start in center field for him. With Broxton hitting just .219 with one extra-base hit in 32 at-bats this month, it appears manager Craig Counsell may prefer Phillips in center field as the Brewers vie for a playoff spot.

