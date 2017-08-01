Broxton was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

This is the corresponding move to fill Kirk Nieuwenhuis' spot on the active roster. Manager Craig Counsell also added that Broxton will pick up much of the playing time in center field moving forward, thus pushing Lewis Brinson to the bench, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Broxton will look to carry over his success from his seven-game stint in the minors (1.077 OPS, four stolen bases) into the big leagues as he makes his return start Tuesday.