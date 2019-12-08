Broxton signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Brewers on Sunday.

The Brewers traded Broxton to the Mets for a trio of prospects in January, but he'll rejoin the club after struggling across multiple organizations in 2019 with a .167/.242/.275 slash line in 228 plate appearances. The 29-year-old put up 29 home runs, 44 stolen bases and a .741 OPS in 218 games with Milwaukee in 2017 and 2018, and the team undoubtedly hopes he can rediscover that offensive form in 2020. Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, Ryan Braun and Ben Gamel should make up the Brewers' top-four outfielders to start spring training, but Broxton could be a decent depth option behind them with a rebound campaign.