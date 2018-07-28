Brewers' Keon Broxton: Sent back to Colorado Springs
Broxton was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.
It seemed inevitable that Broxton would be sent back down this week, with the Brewers adding several players to the active roster, and that indeed transpired. He has been marvelous with the glove this season, but is hitting just .185/.323/.370 with two home runs and four steals in 65 plate appearances. Barring an injury to one of the big-league outfielders, look for Broxton to rejoin the Brewers when rosters expand in September.
