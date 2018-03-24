Broxton was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With one minor-league option remaining on his deal, the Brewers decided to send Broxton back to Triple-A to open the 2018 season. Though this is slightly surprising news considering he appeared in 143 games for the team last year, the additions of Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain made Broxton expendable.