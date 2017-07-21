Broxton is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.

Broxton will take a seat on the bench for the second straight game after starting the previous two in center field. In his place, Brett Phillips earns another start after going 1-for-2 with an RBI double during Thursday's loss.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast