Broxton went 1-for-3 with his 16th home run and a walk Thursday against the Twins.

In addition to going deep, Broxton struck out only once in this one, lowering his strikeout rate to a still-abysmal 37.7 percent. Broxton's just four homers and one steal shy of a 20-20 season, but could be so much better if he learned to make contact more consistently. While the center fielder's slugging percentage is a respectable .437, his batting average and OBP leave much to be desired at .222 and .300, respectively.

