Brewers' Keon Broxton: Struggling this month
Broxton is 6-for-33 (.182) with a home run and 5:16 BB:K through 13 exhibition games in March.
Broxton came out of the gate hot this spring with three hits over his first seven at-bats, but he has recorded a total of only six hits since. He remains in contention to break camp with Brewers, but given his struggles at the plate of late, the team could certainly decide to take advantage of his remaining option and assign him to Triple-A to begin the year.
