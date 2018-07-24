Brewers' Keon Broxton: Swipes fourth base
Broxton went 1-for-2 with a walk and stolen base on Monday against the Nationals.
Broxton found his way into the lineup again as the Brewers' leadoff hitter due to injuries to Eric Thames and Jesus Aguilar. He took advantage by stealing his fourth base of the season and first since July 5. He is a batting average liability but is a short-term option for stolen bases in deeper formats while the Brewers' remain beat up at first base.
