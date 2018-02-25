Broxton went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Angels in Cactus League play.

Broxton put his power/speed combination on full display Saturday, taking highly touted Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani deep in the second inning and then stealing a base off the battery of Blake Wood and Martin Maldonado later in the contest. Though Broxton was one of only nine players to finish with 20-plus steals and home runs last season, a horrid 37.8 percent strikeout rate sank his batting average and prompted the Brewers to upgrade their outfield in the offseason. With some combination of Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, Ryan Braun and Domingo Santana tentatively in line to fill out the Milwaukee outfield on a regular basis this season, Broxton may end up seeing most of his work as a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch runner, if he evens make the Opening Day roster.