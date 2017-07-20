Broxton is out of the lineup Thursday against the Pirates.

After making back-to-back starts in center field, Broxton will take a seat in favor of Brett Phillips for the series finale. The Brewers are currently riding a four-game losing streak, and Broxton is hitless with five strikeouts over that span. The difficult stretch has dropped Broxton's season batting average down to .220.

