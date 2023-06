Triple-A Nashville reinstated Hiura (knee) from its 7-day injured list Wednesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Hiura will rejoin Nashville after he recently completed a three-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, where he went 4-for-10 with a double and a walk. The 26-year-old had been on the shelf at Triple-A since mid-May due to a PCL injury.