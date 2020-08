Hiura went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and a walk in Wednesday's victory over the Twins.

The home run came off a position player late in the game, but it counts all the same in the box score and was Hiura's fourth long ball in the last 10 games. Hiura owned a .658 OPS prior to that stretch, but his hot streak has raised that mark over 100 points to .778.