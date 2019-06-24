Hiura homered in his last two games with Triple-A San Antonio and is now hitting .323/.404/.677 -- good for a 1.081 OPS -- over 54 minor-league games this season.

Hiura put up huge numbers with San Antonio before an impressive three-week stint with the Brewers from mid-May to early June, and he has continued to mash since being sent back down earlier this month. It's not clear when he will be called back up, but when he does, he figures to be an impact bat for the big club like he was last time around.