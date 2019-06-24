Brewers' Keston Hiura: Adds two more homers
Hiura homered in his last two games with Triple-A San Antonio and is now hitting .323/.404/.677 -- good for a 1.081 OPS -- over 54 minor-league games this season.
Hiura put up huge numbers with San Antonio before an impressive three-week stint with the Brewers from mid-May to early June, and he has continued to mash since being sent back down earlier this month. It's not clear when he will be called back up, but when he does, he figures to be an impact bat for the big club like he was last time around.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...