Brewers' Keston Hiura: Back from thumb injury
Hiura (thumb sprain) is expected to return to the lineup for Double-A Biloxi on Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The injury has sidelined him since June 29. He has a .322/.381/.523 slash line with nine home runs and 10 steals in 298 at-bats between High-A and Double-A this year and is a borderline top 10 prospect for fantasy purposes.
