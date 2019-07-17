Hiura went 3-for-3 with two walks, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 13-1 rout of Atlanta.

The rookie's solo shot in the second inning got the Brewers rolling, and he remains a key part of the offense after that. Hiura is making sure he's in no danger of a return trip to Triple-A, slashing .357/.438/.661 with four homers, four steals, nine runs and nine RBI in 15 games since his return to Milwaukee in late June.